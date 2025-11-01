Desi Toons 2025 Steals the Spotlight at IndiaJoy 2025

The 8th edition of IndiaJoy 2025, India’s largest festival celebrating the creative economy, reached a high point with Desi Toons 2025, powered by Green Gold Animation, emerging as a defining highlight. Held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the conclave spotlighted India’s growing strength in animation, creativity, and cultural storytelling.

Inaugurated by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana; and Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation and President of TVAGA, the event brought together leading voices from India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sectors.

Themed “The Power of Originals: India’s Cultural Stories for the World,” this year’s edition reflected India’s evolution from a service-based animation industry to a creator-driven ecosystem. Desi Toons 2025 featured masterclasses and panel discussions exploring IP creation, policy innovation, and investment in creative industries, with speakers including Nag Ashwin (Kalki 2898 AD), Ashwin Kumar (Mahavatar Narasimha), Sai Abhishek (Warner Bros. Discovery), Ashish Kulkarni (Punnaryug Artvision), and Gaurav Mathur (Epic Games).

Highlighting India’s global potential, Rajiv Chilaka said, “Desi Toons reflects how far India’s animation has come—from outsourcing to original storytelling. The goal is to build sustainable, scalable creative brands that can travel across cultures.”

A key attraction this year was the Desi Toons Animation Pitch, a first-of-its-kind platform allowing Indian studios to showcase their original IPs directly to broadcasters, OTTs, and investors—underscoring Green Gold Animation’s commitment to nurturing India’s animation ecosystem.

With Hyderabad cementing its place as India’s animation capital, Desi Toons 2025 concluded with a message of optimism and ambition: that India’s storytelling, powered by creativity and technology, is ready to lead the next decade of global animation.