Actor Dennis Quaid Thinks Hollywood Is Going Too Leftist

Dennis Quaid, the actor who portrayed President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 biopic “Reagan, made some interesting comments on the political scenario in the USA. Recently, he appeared on “The Greg Laurie Show”, where he shared his current viewpoint. It all started with Laurie telling Quaid that, “The things have gone so extremely, so far left right now ”, and continued, “I saw a podcast—it was Bill Maher and Dana Carvey, and I’m forgetting the other guy’s name, but anyway, I think it was Dana Carvey who said, ‘I’ve told my friends in Hollywood I’m a Clinton Democrat and some of them are calling me a Nazi now.”

To which Quaid replied, “You can’t do that.”, and compared that being a Clinton Democrat is the “same thing as being a neo-con, on the right side or whatever. What used to be, you can’t be anymore.” The 71-year-old actor then said that he thinks of himself not as a Republican but rather as a “ Common sense independent”, and said that he leans towards more conservative in his head, but ultimately “I’m just for common sense, is really what Iam.”

Later on, in the middle of their conversation, Laurie brought up the topic of the Current US President, Donald Trump, and the time Quaid spent with him. He described Trump as a “Very personable, incredibly funny, a good listener, and surprisingly approachable person,” to which Quaid agreed and said that he is really genuine. “He wouldn’t be president if he wasn’t genuine. The people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person.”

He also complimented the President by saying, “I’ve never seen anybody with that kind of energy. People say that about me, but he’s really got a lot of energy.” He later told Laurie that Americans are going through a spiritual revolution, and that he’s not talking about Republican or Democrat, but rather about those two coming together.

His opinion has generated a lot of divided responses on social media, with many users seeming to be offended by his words. There were angry comments such as, “Christian nationalism is the worst drug Dennis Quaid has ever taken”, and another user who shared an incident where Quaid was allegedly behaving rudely during an audition process and bashed him out by saying, “common sense. He’s just another arrogant, out-of-touch, privileged, elitist, spoiled, right-wing Hollywood elite. F*** him. ”



One user wrote, “I would only like to hear from your son from now on, thanks so much!. " Just say you are a Republican bruh, we didn't need all that, wrote one more user in response to the article shared on Twitter.





This article is authored by Yoga Aditya, a student of Loyola College, interning at Deccan Chronicle, Secunderabad.





