Denis Villeneuve Says Dune: Part Three Will Be a Thriller, Unlike Previous Films

Director Denis Villeneuve, in an interview at the upcoming Dune: Part Three trailer launch event, stated that he never intended to make a third Dune film so quickly after the release of Part Two. He said he initially felt the need to work on a different project to clear his mind.



However, Villeneuve noted that the response to the earlier films influenced his decision to move ahead quickly and conclude the trilogy. He explained that when Dune: Part One was released during the pandemic, it did not fully connect with audiences. But with Part Two, there was an overwhelming wave of appreciation for the first film and strong curiosity for the sequel, which encouraged him to proceed faster with the third instalment.



According to Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three will be very different in tone compared to the previous films. He described the first film as a contemplative story of a boy discovering a new world, and the second as a war film. The third instalment, he said, will lean more towards a thriller, offering a fresh perspective on Paul Atreides.



The story is set seventeen years after Dune: Part Two, focusing on Paul dealing with the consequences of immense power, while facing threats from those who seek to overthrow him. Villeneuve added that the emotional core will still revolve around the relationship between Paul and Chani.



The film is expected to be shot largely on film, with IMAX digital used for desert sequences. Villeneuve said he prefers the raw intensity of IMAX digital for such visuals and confirmed that Dune: Part Three will be fully optimized for IMAX to enhance the big-screen experience.

