Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Gets a Re-release in India

Anime fans across India have reason to celebrate, as the record-breaking anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is set to re-release in Indian theatres on March 6, Crunchyroll has announced. The film will be presented in SCREENX, a cinematic technology in which projections expand onto the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a 270-degree panoramic experience.

The film is being distributed by Crunchyroll in association with Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will be screened with English subtitles and is likely to feature Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs, similar to its previous releases.



The Infinity Castle arc is a visually spectacular story known for its intense fight sequences, stunning animation, and emotionally driven, action-packed narrative. It features massive battles, shocking twists, and the long-awaited showdown between humanity and the demons, with the SCREENX format amplifying the sense of immersion. Fans watching the film in this format will feel as though they are standing inside the chaotic and ever-shifting fortress where the battles unfold.



Infinity Castle adapts the final battle arc of the widely popular manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. The film premiered in Japan in July 2025, followed by its initial release in India on September 12 the same year. With spectacular animation by Ufotable and direction by Haruo Sotozaki, the film gained massive popularity worldwide.



The decision to bring the film back to Indian theatres comes amid the rapid rise of anime fandom in the country. Over the past few years, anime films have drawn strong audiences in Indian theatres, with fans eager to experience the genre on the big screen.

Infinity Castle is the first chapter of a planned three-film finale that will conclude the Demon Slayer saga. The film is being re-released with enhanced visuals and premium formats.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is a dark fantasy action film released in 2025. The movie became the highest-grossing Japanese animated film in Japan, surpassing Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, with an estimated box office collection of around $800 million and earning multiple award nominations.



The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards and won Best Animated Picture at the Hochi Film Awards. It also received an international animation award at the Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Cinema and Television.



The film features voice performances by Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), and Toshihiko Seki (Muzan Kibutsuji).





