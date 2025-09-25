Delhi HC to Pass Interim Order on Nagarjuna’s Plea For Protection of Personality Rights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it would pass an interim order on Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's plea seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.The plea came up for hearing before Justice Tejas Karia, who said it would pass order in this regard.

"When you can identify the URLs, the best is to direct them to take down ".. Will pass orders," the court orally said. Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan and filmmaker Karan Johar also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights and the court granted them similar relief.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Nagarjuna, submitted that he was aggrieved by three infringements - pornographic websites, sale of merchandise by unauthorisedly using the actor's personality traits and various YouTube videos. The court said it would appropriate orders and listed the matter for further hearing on January 23.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.