Delhi HC Orders Ilaiyaraaja Not to Use Saregama’s Music Catalogue

The Delhi High Court has issued an ex parte ad interim order restraining veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja from exploiting sound recordings and musical works owned by music giant Saregama. The injunction by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela covers music from 134 films.



Saregama approached the court alleging that Ilaiyaraaja recently uploaded and authorized these works on streaming platforms like Amazon Music and iTunes. He asserted ownership despite assignment agreements signed between 1976 and 2001. Under the Copyright Act of 1957, the producer (and subsequently their assignees) is the first owner of commissioned works unless a contract states otherwise.



The Court noted that "irreparable loss and injury" could be caused to Saregama without the restraint. The order states: “The defendant is restrained from exploiting/ using/ issuing licenses for the plaintiff’s Copyrighted Works... or making any claim of ownership to the third parties.”



The composer is already embroiled in a legal battle with Saregama over the hit song En Iniya Pon Nilave. The court’s decision reinforces the legal standing of assignment agreements in the film industry. It bars the maestro from licensing his iconic compositions from these specific films for the time being.

