Delhi Crime Director Richie Mehta Spotted At The Cannes Film Festival Speaking To Akshay Parvatkar

Representing Walkers & Co through The Walkers Project, emerging filmmaker Akshay Parvatkar attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024. At the event, he engaged in a conversation with Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the director of the acclaimed series Delhi Crime (2019). Their discussion on Akshay's past and future film projects highlighted the diverse creative exchange at this prestigious festival and inspired to Keep Walking and push boundaries for a more inclusive and progressive society.

Enlightened by his experiences at Cannes, Akshay further immersed himself in the world of cinema by attending a masterclass with the legendary Meryl Streep. Her insightful anecdotes and profound reflections on filmmaking offered a glimpse into the artistry of one of Hollywood's finest talents.