Deepika Padukone's Hollywood Walk of Fame: Shelling Out Rs 73 Lakh Yearly for Iconic Glory

Deepika Padukone becomes the India's first actor to get a star on Hollywood's iconic walk of fame.

Padukone is one of the new inductees at the walk of fame that was unveiled in Hollywood on Wednesday evening.

But what is the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood walk of fame is an iconic walkway on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles and is lined with more than 2700 stars on the ground, and each star is dedicated to a celebrity.

Anyone can be nominated there, provided they are a celebrity at the same time.

Although there is no official criteria, still the star on the Walk of fame is considered a huge honour.

Although many reports alleged that celebs can buy a spot on the Walk of Fame but the truth is that every year inductees are selected by the selection panel but after that the celebrities have to pay money only for the maintenance of their coveted spot. If converted into the Indian currency, the money to pay annually for the maintenance of the coveted spot is 73 lakh rupees.

For the class of 2026, the walk of fame includes celebrities such as Demi Moore, Emily Blunt, Timothee Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Tony Scott, Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Stanley Tucci, and Deepika Padukone.

The organisation that administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, receives around 200 to 300 nominations every year.

After which the selection panel appointed by the organisation selects the inductees every year.

Each star honours artists from the worlds of film, television, music, radio, and live performance for their impact on popular culture.