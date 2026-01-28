Deepika Padukone to Join Allu Arjun in Atlee’s AA22; Her Surprise Avatar Awaits

Director Atlee Kumar is currently busy filming his upcoming movie, tentatively titled AA22, starring Allu Arjun in the lead. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is set to play the female lead alongside Arjun in the highly anticipated project.



During a media interaction at the World Pickleball League, Atlee shared insights about the film, describing Deepika as a "lucky charm." He revealed that she will be seen in a completely different avatar that is sure to surprise fans. When asked for a production update, the director stated that he and his team are working tirelessly to deliver something special. "Just wait for it. You are going to enjoy it to the max," he promised.



The makers are expected to make an official announcement regarding the film within the next few days. The untitled project is being produced under the Sun Pictures banner.



This marks a reunion for Atlee and Deepika, who previously collaborated on the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which was a massive box-office success. In addition to this project, Deepika will next be seen in King, slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

