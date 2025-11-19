Deepika Padukone Suggests She Prioritizes Authenticity Over Paychecks

Deepika Padukone's sensational exit from Prabhas' Spirit and Kalki 2 has been one of the most interesting developments of the year on the cinema front.

While those keen on the work-life balance debate have sympathized with her, others have argued from a purely monetary point of view. Doesn't Deepika feel bad about forgoing two mega projects that would have certainly made her richer by a few tens of crores?



The star heroine doesn't think so. In a recent comment, she suggested that she is well above resting all her decisions only on money. “Because honestly, how much more fame, how much more success, how much more money? At this stage, it’s not about that anymore. It’s not about the ₹100-crore films, or even the ₹500- ₹600 crore ones," Deepika said.



Now that she has spoken her mind about what defines success and fulfilment for her, it might be apt for her critics to think on behalf of her! What say, folks?

