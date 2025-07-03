Deepika Padukone On A New High

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who made her debut in Telugu with 'Kalki 2898 AD' and is doing another big film with Allu Arjun, will be getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon. She has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian actress to be honoured with a star on the popular sidewalk in Los Angeles.



A wide list of names will be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. The class includes 35 famous names, representing icons from all around the world, be it films, TV shows, the music world, Broadway or comedy.



Deepika was named one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the list live, placing Deepika alongside international icons such as Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci.

The honorees are selected from hundreds of nominations. Fellow Walk of Famers Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade took turns announcing the list on Wednesday.

Inductees were selected across five categories: motion pictures, television, live theatre and live performance, recording and sports entertainment.