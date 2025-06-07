Deepika Padukone Officially Joins #AA22A6

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to collaborate with Allu Arjun for a yet-to-be-titled movie.

The film will be directed by Atlee Kumar. The combination of Deepika, Allu Arjun, and Atlee Kumar seems promising for the audience. The makers of the movie have officially made an announcement and welcomed Deepika Padukone on board.



The production house, Sun Pictures, shared the movie announcement post that read, "Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures."













In the announcement video, it is hinted that the superstar actress plays an action-centric role written with panache. She has a blast listening to Atlee’s narration.



Deepika will be reuniting with Atlee after the movie Jawan and will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time. This is Deepika's second southern pan-Indian movie after Kalki 2898 AD.

