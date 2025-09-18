Nag Ashwin Sacks Deepika Padukone From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

In a surprising turn, Vjayanthi Movies has officially announced that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Taking to their social media handle, the makers wrote: "This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be part of our upcoming sequel. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD 2 deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the very best with her future projects."

Deepika’s character, a pregnant woman carrying the child believed to be Lord Kalki, was central to the first installment, which revolved around her rescue from the villain Yaskin. In the climax, Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) safeguarded her, while Prabhas appeared as the mighty warrior Karna—setting the stage for an even bigger sequel.

With Deepika now out, it remains to be seen whether another actress will step into the role, as her storyline continues in Part Two.



This isn’t the first time Deepika has walked away from a major project. She was earlier replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit after differences with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over fixed working hours.



Despite the exit, Deepika continues to stay busy with big-ticket films, including AA26 alongside Allu Arjun, where her warrior look has already won appreciation.

