Deepika Padukone Calls Out Oscars for Overlooking Indian Films

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has voiced her disappointment over the repeated lack of recognition for Indian films at the Academy Awards. In a recent Instagram post, the actress expressed her frustration, stating that Indian cinema, despite its rich heritage and immense talent, has often been unfairly snubbed.





Padukone, who presented at the 2023 Oscars, reflected on the moment RRR won for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. "I remember being in the audience when they announced RRR, and I got emotional. Outside of being an Indian, I really had nothing to do with that movie, but that was a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal," she said.

While preparing for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Padukone mentioned her happiness for Adrien Brody, who won Best Actor for The Brutalist at this year's ceremony. However, she emphasized that India has been overlooked too many times. "Many deserving movies and talent just get snubbed," she added.





Clips of critically acclaimed Indian films such as All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies, Tumbbad, and The Lunchbox were featured in the video, highlighting films that earned global praise but failed to secure Oscar nominations.

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Mindy Kaling reacted to Padukone’s post, recalling their Oscars encounter. "When I met you at the Oscars, I almost couldn’t breathe! You’re amazing!" she commented.



Padukone, who recently attended the Louis Vuitton show at the Cour Carré du Louvre, continues to make history as the first Indian to be a global ambassador for both Louis Vuitton and Cartier.