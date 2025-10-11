Deepika Padukone Appointed as the First Mental Health Ambassador of the Health Ministry

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is also a founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, has been appointed as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The announcement was made on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, marking a significant step in India's ongoing efforts to prioritise mental well-being as a key component of public health.

Expressing gratitude to the government for entrusting her with this significant role in advocating for mental health awareness, Deepika took to Instagram and wrote, "On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador."She also emphasised how, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken "meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health.""Led by our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and work we've done at @tlllfoundation over the past decade, I've seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India. I look forward to working under the guidance of Shri. @jpnaddaofficial and the @mohfwindia to strengthen India's mental health framework further," Deepika posted. Padukone also shared a picture from her meeting with Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, JP Nadda, and Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava.Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Nadda said Deepika's involvement as a national advocate will help strengthen the focus on mental health and encourage people to seek timely support through government-approved mental health resources."The partnership with Ms Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health", he said.



In her new role, the 'Piku' actor will closely work with the Ministry to advance mental health awareness, drive de-stigmatisation initiatives, encourage help-seeking and preventive practices, and promote Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) along with other government-approved mental health resources.Deepika has always been on the frontline when it comes to spreading awareness about the importance of mental health. She started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation, 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' (TLLLF), which was founded in June 2015. Her personal experiences with depression inspired her to establish the foundation, and she has spoken openly about her journey in public since then.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for making conversations about mental health a mainstream part of public discourse and society, while commending professionals working to promote mental well-being across the country.In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being.

In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflecting and extending compassion to others."Calling for a collective effort to normalise discussions around mental health, PM Modi added, "Let us also work collectively to create environments where conversations around mental health become more mainstream. My compliments to all those working in this field and helping others heal and find happiness."World Mental Health Day is observed globally on October 10 every year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it was first observed in 1992, initiated by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH).

This year's campaign focuses on the urgent need to support the mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by humanitarian emergencies, WHO said.According to the WHO, it is essential for everyone, including government officials, health and social care providers, school staff and community groups, to come together.