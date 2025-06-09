Monsoons by the beach are peaceful to a whole new level, and what better than this weather to rock some bikini pieces and sit by the shore, enjoy the gloomy weather, and sip some cocktails! Take inspiration from our very own B-town actresses to revamp your bikini collection, and throw in some monokinis, two-piece bikinis, and vibrant pieces!



Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone shows how to raise the temperature in a shiny golden monokini with a deep neck and deep side cuts. Pair the look with some chunky earrings and a stack of bracelets.





Alia Bhatt: Add a pop of colour the Alia Bhatt way! The Jigra actress shows how to bring a playful vibe with a colour-blocked two-piece bikini. Keep it minimalist with jewellery pieces, and add a bit of sass with metal shades.





Pragya Jaiswal: Take cues from Pragya Jaiswal to keep it chic and modest in a white monokini with a metallic chain in the middle. Layer it up with a white shrug and accessorize the look with contemporary golden jewellery.





Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon kept it playful in a bright blue two-piece bikini with wrapped-around patterns below the bust and at the waistline. Stay free from jewellery or any added drama, and let your hotness speak volumes!





Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor shows how to keep it vibrant in a neon yellow bikini with an elegant back strap. Simple and chic are the needs of the bikini season!





Kiara Advani: Delicate and sexy! Kiara Advani shows how to rock a metallic neon bikini piece with a knotted effect. Let your hair stay in its wavy element and elevate your look with bright red lips!





Sharvari: Keeping the print game strong is Sharvari! Looking chic and classy in a printed two-piece bikini, Sharvari topped her look with a minimally stacked neckpiece, bracelet, and tinted shades.





There! Pack your suits, throw in a variety of bikini pieces, and you're ready to soak in the salty air at the beach!



