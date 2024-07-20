Deepak Chaurasia Eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

BB OTT 3 Elimination: Bigg Boss OTT season 3 has been making headlines for various reasons. Fans are loving the show, especially the hosting skills of the new host, Anil Kapoor.



This week's nominations for elimination included Sana Makbul, Luv Kataria, Adnaan Shaikh, Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Sultan. The Khabri, a source known for sharing Bigg Boss updates, has confirmed that Deepak Chaurasia has been eliminated from the show.



Here's the tweet for you:







Exclusive and Confirmed #DeepakChauarsia has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 20, 2024





Fans weren't surprised by Deepak's elimination, as many predicted it after the nominations were announced. They shared their comments regarding the turn of events.











