Farhan Dares Hrithik to Take the Plunge with Sharks at SeaWorld Yas Island!

As Zindagi Ko Yas Bol dives deeper—literally, Bollywood’s iconic trio Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol are back for another wet and wild adventure, this time at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. But this isn’t just any visit.

Farhan can’t help but reminisce about their last deep dive, while Hrithik is quick to remind them—there were no sharks last time!As the Bwoys step into the world’s largest indoor marine life theme park, they’re mesmerized by stunning marine creatures and breathtaking underwater encounters. But just like their legendary dive in the movie, excitement quickly turns into suspense when they come face-to-face with the ocean’s most powerful predators. The background score seamlessly weaves rhythm into the underwater scene, evoking the dreamy essence of Khwabon Ke Parindey.

With Hrithik’s well-known hesitation for deep waters and his co-stars gleefully pushing him toward the unknown, there’s no turning back. Fear meets wonder, and one thing’s for sure—on Yas Island, saying ‘no’ is not an option. Will he take the plunge? Dive in to find out!

Farhan on the campaign: “Recreating this scene from the movie brought back so many memories. It’s incredible how certain moments can instantly transport you back to the magic of the film. This challenge felt like reliving those epic times all over again. The nostalgia was real, and it made this adventure even more special!”

Whether you are looking to re-live cherished memories or create new ones, Yas Island is calling! It’s time to say Zindagi Ko Yas Bol and embark on an adventure like no other.