5 Films to Understand Wolverine and Deadpool’s Journeys

With the highly anticipated release of the third installment of Deadpool featuring both Deadpool and Wolverine, now is the perfect time to revisit some key films that reveal their backstories. These movies highlight the origins and evolution of these iconic characters, setting the stage for their upcoming team-up.



Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine began with the 2000 film X-Men and continued through 10 films, including X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). Wolverine's story was further explored in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), with a cameo in X-Men: First Class (2011). His journey continued in The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

Wolverine's apparent retirement in Logan (2017) seemed final, but he made a brief cameo in Deadpool 2 (2018) through unused footage. The character’s return in Deadpool and Wolverine promises a new chapter in his storied history, suggesting his retirement was only temporary.



Deadpool, also known as Wade Wilson, is a Marvel anti-hero famous for his irreverent humour, fourth-wall-breaking antics, and regenerative healing factor. Portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool first appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) but truly came into his own in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). These films showcase his unique brand of humour and action, making him a standout character in the Marvel universe. Deadpool’s comedic approach to crime-fighting, involving meta-commentary and pop culture references, and his interactions with Wolverine promise an exciting dynamic in Deadpool and Wolverine. Here's a quick guide to the five essential films to watch before Deadpool and Wolverine’s latest adventure:





Deadpool (2016)

The first Deadpool film introduces us to Ryan Reynolds as the irreverent, wise-cracking Merc with a Mouth. Breaking away from the traditional superhero mould, Deadpool combines sharp humour, intense action, and a unique narrative style with fourth-wall-breaking antics. The film's success was a game-changer, proving that R-rated superhero movies could be critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Key moments include Deadpool's origin story, his tumultuous romance with Vanessa, and his quest for revenge against Ajax.





Deadpool 2 (2018)

In this sequel, Deadpool's world expands significantly. We see the introduction of key characters like Cable, a time-travelling soldier played by Josh Brolin, and Domino, a mutant with luck-based powers, portrayed by Zazie Beetz. The film balances heart and humour as Deadpool forms the X-Force, a makeshift team of superheroes, to protect a young mutant named Russell. Deadpool 2 is packed with meta-humour, action sequences, and a surprising emotional depth as Deadpool grapples with loss and family.





X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

This film is crucial for understanding Wolverine's background and significance within the X-Men universe. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine plays a central role in this time-travel storyline, where he is sent back to the 1970s to prevent a future where mutants are hunted to extinction. The film merges the original X-Men trilogy cast with the younger versions from X-Men: First Class, offering a rich, layered narrative that explores themes of redemption and change. It's a pivotal movie for understanding the complex timelines and relationships within the X-Men series.





Logan (2017)

Logan is regarded as one of the best superhero films ever made, offering a gritty, emotional farewell to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Set in a dystopian future, the film presents an ageing, weary Wolverine struggling to care for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant, Laura, also known as X-23. Logan's tone is sombre and reflective, delving deep into the character's vulnerabilities and past traumas. It's a film that provides significant emotional stakes and a fitting conclusion to Wolverine's story, or so we thought until the announcement of Deadpool 3.





X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Though it received mixed reviews, X-Men Origins: Wolverine is notable for being the first on-screen meeting between Wolverine and a version of Deadpool. The film explores Wolverine's early life, including his childhood, the bond with his brother Victor Creed, and the experiments that gave him his adamantium skeleton. It offers an interesting comparison to the more refined portrayals of both characters in later movies, providing context and background that enrich their stories.

After a nostalgic trip through the journeys of these iconic characters, gear up for the biggest action entertainer of the year – Deadpool & Wolverine, two superheroes together like never before.

With Deadpool's laugh-out-loud humour and Wolverine's intense emotional moments, these films will prepare you for the epic battles and hilarious one-liners to come. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Marvel universe, you won't want to miss a minute of Deadpool and Wolverine. It's going to be a wild ride full of action, laughs, and serious mutant mayhem. So, grab your popcorn, head to the theatre, and get ready for this epic MCU adventure.