De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Fans Go Gaga Over Rakul Preet Singh’s Ayesha

The much-awaited trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 has finally been released, and it’s already creating a storm online. Packed with comedy, romance, and the signature charm that made the first film a blockbuster, the trailer brings back that classic De De Pyaar De vibe. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh once again light up the screen with their effortless banter and sizzling chemistry, leaving fans excited for what’s to come.

As soon as the trailer dropped, social media was flooded with fan reactions celebrating Rakul’s stunning presence as Ayesha and the return of the beloved pairing. One fan gushed, “Rakul is pure fire in every frame 🔥 WOWW”, while another wrote, “Trailer got a whole lot hotter thanks to Rakul 🔥”. Fans couldn’t stop raving about her on-screen magnetism, with comments like “She’s magnetic… can’t take my eyes off her 😍 #RakulPreetSingh” and “This pairing hits different every single time #AjayRakul” trending widely.



Rakul’s portrayal of Ayesha also won hearts instantly with fans declaring, “Rakul in Ayesha avatar is beyond stunning 😍” and “One word for Rakul: IRRESISTIBLE 🔥”. The chemistry between Ajay and Rakul seems to have struck gold yet again, setting high expectations for the film’s release.



De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to hit theatres soon, promising a perfect blend of laughter, romance, and entertainment. With fan frenzy already at its peak, the countdown to the big day has officially begun.

