Day 2: OG Witnesses Dip, Earns ₹18 Cr in Telugu States

Pawan Kalyan’s much-hyped gangster drama OG witnessed a dip in collections on its second day, raking in over ₹18 crore plus share across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Rs 7 crore in Nizam, according to trade sources. Despite the slowdown, the film has amassed more than ₹60 crore share in two days, securing the third spot behind RRR (₹74 crore) and Pushpa: The Rise (₹70 crore).



Thanks to hiked ticket rates, OG also earned an impressive ₹20 crore from premiere shows, which will be added to its overall tally. “The response to premieres was phenomenal, with fans thronging theatres and paying premium amounts to back their star,” a distributor said.



The film needs to collect ₹145 crore to break even in Telugu states. Trade circles believe the weekend will be crucial.

“There is some drop in momentum, but if the film picks up pace, it can set new records. Otherwise, it may turn unviable for distributors,” the source added.

