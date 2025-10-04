Day 2: Kantara Chapter 1 Mints Rs 8 crore Gross In Telugu

The much-hyped supernatural thriller Kantara Chapter 1 continued its strong run at the box office, raking in around Rs 8 crore gross on its second day across the Telugu states. “The film grossed Rs 8 crore after collecting over Rs 11 crore on Day 1, aided by the festival holidays,” says a leading distributor.

He further adds, “Rishab Shetty’s performance was outstanding, especially during the climactic portions where he showcased his divine intensity. His screen presence and conviction once again stood out.”



Following the massive success of the original Kantara, which became a sleeper hit in Telugu, Rishab Shetty has built a loyal following among Telugu audiences who embraced the film’s unique blend of folklore and spirituality. “The sequel comes with a bigger canvas, stunning visuals, and superior production values, but the story feels slightly overstretched, drawing mixed reactions from audiences in some theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” the distributor notes.



With theatrical rights valued at over Rs 70 crore in the Telugu market, the film needs to maintain strong momentum over the next week to reach the breakeven mark. “It has to collect another Rs 60 crore share in the coming days to ensure profits for distributors — otherwise, it might face a tough road ahead,” he concludes.