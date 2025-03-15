 Top
Home » Entertainment

David Warner's New Mission: From IPL to Tollywood

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
15 March 2025 12:31 PM IST

Warner has often expressed his love for Telugu cinema. His viral Instagram reels featuring dance moves from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa have only strengthened his connection with the audience.

David Warners New Mission: From IPL to Tollywood
x
Australian cricketer David Warner will be unexpectedly entertaining fans—on the big screen!

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 22, but this time, Australian cricketer David Warner will be unexpectedly entertaining fans—on the big screen! Warner is making his Tollywood debut with a special cameo in Nithiin’s upcoming film Robinhood.

According to reports, Warner will arrive in Hyderabad on March 22, coinciding with the IPL’s opening day. Unfortunately, the star batsman went unsold in last year’s mega-auction, making this a unique new chapter in his career.

Adding to the excitement, Warner is expected to participate in the film’s promotions, including the pre-release event on March 23. His cameo is said to be one of the film's major highlights, which stars Sreeleela as the female lead and is slated for release on March 28.

Warner now joins the list of cricketers who have ventured into acting, following the likes of Shikhar Dhawan (Double XL), Sreesanth (Askar 2), Harbhajan Singh (Mujhse Shaadi Karoge), Irfan Pathan (Cobra), and Ajay Jadeja (Khel). A long-time favorite among Telugu fans due to his successful stint with SunRisers Hyderabad,

Warner has often expressed his love for Telugu cinema. His viral Instagram reels featuring dance moves from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa have only strengthened his connection with the audience. Now, with Robinhood, he’s set to take his bond with Tollywood to the next level!


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
david warner Actor Nithiin 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X