David Warner's New Mission: From IPL to Tollywood

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 22, but this time, Australian cricketer David Warner will be unexpectedly entertaining fans—on the big screen! Warner is making his Tollywood debut with a special cameo in Nithiin’s upcoming film Robinhood.

According to reports, Warner will arrive in Hyderabad on March 22, coinciding with the IPL’s opening day. Unfortunately, the star batsman went unsold in last year’s mega-auction, making this a unique new chapter in his career.

Adding to the excitement, Warner is expected to participate in the film’s promotions, including the pre-release event on March 23. His cameo is said to be one of the film's major highlights, which stars Sreeleela as the female lead and is slated for release on March 28.

Warner now joins the list of cricketers who have ventured into acting, following the likes of Shikhar Dhawan (Double XL), Sreesanth (Askar 2), Harbhajan Singh (Mujhse Shaadi Karoge), Irfan Pathan (Cobra), and Ajay Jadeja (Khel). A long-time favorite among Telugu fans due to his successful stint with SunRisers Hyderabad,

Warner has often expressed his love for Telugu cinema. His viral Instagram reels featuring dance moves from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa have only strengthened his connection with the audience. Now, with Robinhood, he’s set to take his bond with Tollywood to the next level!