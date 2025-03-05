David Warner Ventures into Telugu Cinema with a Cameo in Robinhood

After Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan (Double XL), Sreesanth (Askar 2), Harbhajan Singh (Mujhse Shaadi Karoge), Irfan Pathan (Cobra), and Ajay Jadeja (Khel) ventured into acting, Australian cricketer David Warner is now set to make his on-screen debut in a Telugu film.

Warner, a fan favorite in the Telugu states thanks to his successful stint with SunRisers Hyderabad, has often expressed his admiration for Telugu cinema. His viral Instagram reels dancing to Allu Arjun’s songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa have further strengthened his bond with local fans.

Rumors about Warner's film debut gained momentum after he followed actor Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula on Instagram, with reports suggesting he shot his cameo during the film's Australia schedule in September 2024.

Now, it's official—David Warner will appear in Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, directed by Venky Kudumula. Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa, confirmed the news during the pre-release event of Kingston in Hyderabad.

When asked for an update on Robinhood, Shankar revealed, “David Warner has made a cameo in the film. It’ll be exciting,” finally putting an end to months of speculation.