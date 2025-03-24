David Warner Admits He Was Nervous About Acting

The grand pre-release event for Nithiin and Sreeleela's upcoming heist comedy Robinhood was a star-studded affair in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. One of the biggest highlights of the night was Australian cricket superstar David Warner, who is making his Tollywood debut with a special role in this big-budget entertainer.





Warner, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, kicked off his speech with a warm “Namaskaram” in Telugu, winning hearts instantly. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you all for your love and support over the last 15 years,” he said, expressing his gratitude to his Indian fans.

Opening up about his acting debut, Warner admitted, “I was very nervous about stepping out of my colored clothing and into the film industry. But I’m humbled and honored to be a part of this project. From what I’ve seen, Robinhood looks amazing, and I’m sure it’s going to be a massive success.”



Adding to the fun, director Venky Kudumula requested Warner to speak a few words in Telugu. The cricketer didn’t disappoint, leaving the audience in splits with a charming “Nenu Ninnu Premistunnanu” (I love you). His energetic dance moves alongside Nithiin, Sreeleela, and Ketika Sharma on stage have since gone viral on social media.