Direction: Mallik Anam

Rating: 1.5/5 stars

Young actor Allari Naresh returns to comedy genre after a hiatus, but tests audience nerves with his lackluster entertainer ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’. Director Mallik Anam tries to blend humour and matrimony scandal, but he falters on both aspects due to dreary screenplay and lifeless jokes. He could have got some bytes from real-life victims on matrimony sites to breathe life into the film, but he fails to do so.

Allari Naresh plays the role of an aged bachelor who has been rejected by 50-odd girls and he enrolls himself into a matrimony site to find his ideal match. He meets the heroine (Faria Abdullah) in the list of 10 girls shared with him and falls in love with her. She claims that she has few more options to explore and puts him on the waiting list.

Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Allari Naresh to get married since his mother suffers a heart attack, while his neighbors and colleagues keep ridiculing him for his bachelor status. Ironically, he works in the registrar's office and is responsible for conducting registered marriages for young couples. However, he keeps pursuing Faria who looks pretty and sounds sensible too. She even comes to his home as his lover and saves him from getting married to a divorcee.

Meanwhile, it turns out Faria is a fake marriage applicant and she trains a few more girls to join the bandwagon and hoodwink aspiring bridegrooms and make quick money.

The film begins with a courier boy handing over goods to the family of Allari Naresh who is piling up goods for his upcoming marriage. At the registrar's office, Allari Naresh bashes up goons for threatening him to register property without proper documents. While his younger brother is married and also has a kid, they are insulted when they visit to see a girl for Allari Naresh. Faria Abdullah is shown as a confident girl who works in a matrimony company. One day, she plants a kiss on Allari Naresh's cheek when he behaves decently on a beach. Later, Allari Naresh finds her photo in prospective brides list, he meets her and expresses his love, but she shows reluctance. Will he expose matrimony sharks and save his ladylove Faria? Check out in theatres.

After making waves in comic-capers like ‘Bendu Apparao’ and ‘Sudigadu’, Allari Naresh began to explore varied roles in films like ‘Naandhi’ and ‘Ugram’ and tasted success besides showcasing his acting talent. However, he returns to comedy this time to no avail. He should have chosen a better script since his jokes fail to evoke laughter. Faria Abdullah, who rose to fame with ‘Jathirathnalu’, impresses in a grey role as she cheats a few prospective grooms before realizing her folly. Comedians Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj and Viva Harsha try hard to tickle the funny bones, but in vain.

It is worth mentioning here that Allari Naresh's father and late director EVV Satyanarayana made a laugh-riot 'Aa Okkati Adakku' with comedy king Rajendraprasad and Rambha and it was a runaway hit. So it's better Allari Naresh avoids using titles of yesteryear popular hits since comparisons are inevitable.



