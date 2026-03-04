Daniel Radcliffe Shares ‘Fitness Freak’ Transformation and How He’s Worlds Away from Harry Potter

Washington: Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about his dramatic lifestyle shift, revealing that he once "ran on coffee and cigarettes all day" but now considers himself a self-confessed fitness enthusiast. The 36-year-old actor, best known for playing the titular wizard in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise, shared insights into his health journey in an interview, as quoted by People magazine. Radcliffe said he has replaced old habits with a disciplined fitness routine, crediting his "addictive personality" for the intensity he now brings to working out. "I do weights, circuit training, cardio. I don't look like a person who would be a fitness freak, but I'm pretty intense about it," Radcliffe said. Reflecting on his past, he added, "I feel like I'm a cliche of a former alcoholic or anyone who had any kind of addictive personality and then switched that addiction to being about the gym," as quoted by People magazine.

Radcliffe first spoke publicly about his sobriety in 2012, later describing alcohol as "the easiest way to escape being self-conscious." In the latest interview, he reiterated how his habits have evolved. "I used to run on coffee and cigarettes all day, and then I gave up smoking. Now I just run on coffee all day," he said, as quoted by People magazine. The actor currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan in the new NBC comedy series 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'. Beyond his professional commitments, Radcliffe's routine is also shaped by fatherhood. He and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke share a two-year-old son, whose early mornings have made Radcliffe an early riser. "I have a small child, so my body has trained to wake up at about 5:30," he said. Describing a daily ritual, Radcliffe shared that his son's programmable night-light changes colour at 6:30 am, prompting an enthusiastic wake-up call, "It's yellow, COME GET ME!"



Despite his own experience growing up in the spotlight, Radcliffe admitted he would not want his son to pursue acting or fame. While he, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have largely avoided the public scandals often associated with child stardom, he acknowledged the challenges. "We all worked really hard on ourselves to make it fine," he said, as quoted by People magazine. Radcliffe credited the stable environment on the UK sets of Harry Potter and the support of his parents for helping him navigate early fame- an experience he recognises as both special and complex.

