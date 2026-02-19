Daniel Radcliffe Says New 'Harry Potter' Star Will “Be Better Than Me”

Washington: Actor Daniel Radcliffe has expressed confidence in the young star set to headline HBO's upcoming 'Harry Potter' series, saying he believes the new lead will surpass his own performance in the iconic role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. During a YouTube segment, Radcliffe was asked about the new adaptation of JK Rowling's beloved novels, which HBO plans to develop across eight seasons. Radcliffe responded generously, predicting that the young actor playing Harry Potter, Dominic McLaughlin, would excel in the role. "I'm sure Dominic is going to be better than me," Radcliffe said. "I learned as I went. I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less embarrassing now that I'm older. But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter," as per the outlet.

The actor also urged the media and fans to allow the new cast to carve their own path without constant comparisons to the original stars. "When these kids got cast, there's a whole thing around the internet, around the world, people being like, 'We've got to look after these kids," he said. "If you mean that, if everyone really means what they are saying, then one of the things you can do for me is not ask about me and Rupert all the time," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Radcliffe was referring to his former co-star Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley in the original film series.

"I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children's lives, and just to let them get on it. Because it's going to be a new thing," Radcliffe added, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor is currently promoting his NBC sports comedy 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,' in which he plays a disgraced filmmaker attempting to make a comeback through a documentary, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new 'Harry Potter' series is expected to premiere in 2027.

