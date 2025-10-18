Dangal' Actress Zaira Wasim Gets Married!

Former Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood in 2019, has gotten married. She made the official announcement via Instagram on Friday night.



Zaira shared two photos from the intimate ceremony on Instagram. The first photo shows the newlyweds signing the Nikaah papers while posing with their backs to the camera.



Netizens quickly flooded the comments section to congratulate Zaira and the happy couple on their marriage.

