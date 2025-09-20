Dancing Queen Tamannaah Eyes Size Zero

Milky Beauty Tamannaah, who has been winning hearts with her stellar performances and sizzling special numbers, is now setting her sights on achieving a “zero size” figure.



Speaking to scribes, the actress revealed that she was once trolled for her weight, but has since hit the gym with dedication, shedding a few kilos and regaining her toned look. Tamannaah added that she’s following a strict fitness regime and is determined to become even leaner.

Tamannaah was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Do You Wanna Partner, co-starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha, directed by Collin D’Cunha and Kumar. In August 2025, she also featured in KALKI Fashion’s bridal couture campaign.

On the film front, Tamannaah is currently busy with Romeo, Ranger, Vvan, and an untitled project with Rohit Shetty. Meanwhile, her string of chart-topping special numbers in Jailer, Stree 2, and Raid 2 has cemented her status as the industry’s reigning dancing queen.