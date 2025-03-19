“Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy” Set for Summer 2025 Release

The highly anticipated medical psychological thriller, Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy, is all set to captivate audiences this Summer 2025. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Dr. Manchu Mohan Babu in a special cameo, along with Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, Marco star Siddique, Samuthirakani, Viswant, Chitra Shukla, Mahesh, and Viren Thambidorai.

Directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, the film promises edge-of-the-seat thrills and an intense narrative. The story is penned by Diamond Ratna Babu, with Gokul Bharathi handling cinematography, and a captivating score composed by Achu Rajamani.

With post-production successfully completed, Daksha is now moving through the final stages of censor clearance, preparing for its grand theatrical release. Fans of gripping thrillers can look forward to an unforgettable cinematic experience when Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy hits theaters this summer.