Dakota Johnson named the global face of Roberto Coin

Roberto Coin, an Italian fine Jewelry brand, on May 29, 2025 during a New York event announced its new global Brand ambassador, actress Dakota Johnson. The brand also disclosed its new advertising campaign featuring the actress. The company aims to capture fusion and classic jewelry blending contemporary Italian beauty with elegance. The campaign launching in June, it will be run in two phrases, through May 2027, opening doors to global recognition for the brand. Signature pieces from the most iconic collections from the house are worn by Johnson. Some of the collection include: Love in Verona, Venetian Princess, Navarra, Obelisco, Tiaré and Cobra.

While the global campaigns commences, the photographs for this movement are taken in the magnificent city of Venice, lensed by award-winning British fashion photographer Craig McDean. Known to capture the essence of his subject with the support of natural lighting, Dakota expresses elegance. Roberto Coin the founder selected Dakota as it opens a dynamic new chapter for the brand, while also adhering to the continued evolution and bold storytelling through artistry.

“Dakota Johnson is a true original. I love her expressions—an artist with authenticity, depth, and a unique ability to connect,” Coin said. “We are proud to welcome her to the Roberto Coin family and to collaborate on a campaign that speaks to the heart of who we are. As reported on Fashionnetwork. The announcement of Johnson being the new ambassador will open doors to global appearances and active participation in creative initiatives for Roberto Coin

The article is authored by Sherin MJ, an intern from Loyala Academy, Hyderabad