Cutest video alert! AbRam steals hearts again!

Mumbai: Okay, guys, get ready for some major cuteness overload because Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest, AbRam, is at it again! Seriously, this father-son duo is just too adorable with those dimples!



SoAbRam was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday, hopping into a luxury car, and of course, the paparazzi couldn’t resist snapping away. The 11-year-old flashed his cutest smile at the cameras and even had a little back-and-forth with a photographer who asked him to send some love to his superstar dad, Shah Rukh.

In a video that’s gone totally viral, you see AbRam getting comfy in the car, waving goodbye as the photogs shower him with good vibes. One of them tells him to give a shout-out to SRK, and AbRam, with that adorable grin, just nods and goes, “Bye.” Seriously, how cute is that?





Fans are going wild on social media, dropping heart emojis and showering love on what might just be the next big star from the Khan family.

And let’s not forget about those famous dimples! Shah Rukh once joked during a promo for Chennai Express in 2013, saying AbRam either got his looks from him or Sharmila Tagore. He was all about those dimples, saying they’ve got the best in the world! No matter whose genes he’s got, one thing’s for sure AbRam is healthy and definitely a little superstar in the making!





In one of his Instagram posts, King Khan referred to AbRam as his “mini version,” saying, “You never really understand your personality unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way.” Seriously, how adorable is that? It’s like Shah Rukh is saying that AbRam is just a tiny reflection of him—talk about family resemblance! It’s so sweet to see that father-son bond.





