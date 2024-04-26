Inside Out 2’s 30-Minute Preview Excites Fans And Critics, Calling It As ‘A Perfect Sequel’

Critics and fans recently got the chance to attend a 30–minute–long preview of Pixar Animation’s most anticipated sequel ‘Inside Out 2’. Many of them were exhilarated to share their reactions over social media and confirmed that one could not stop appreciating and further anticipating the remaining film's emotions, charisma, humor, and surprises.

Some fans described it as “A perfect sequel”, and “fave Pixar film", while others shared a long trail of thoughts appreciating the pacing, hilarious new entries, and a compelling storyline. A fellow netizen also took it far hailing Inside Out 2 as the ‘Best Pixar film in a decade’, over a Twitter post, he added that 'Inside Out 2' looks like the best Pixar movie in about a decade. The footage shown was very funny. Maya Hawke as Anxiety is the scene stealer so far.”

All set to take the silver screens by storm, Inside Out 2 will follow the protagonist ‘Riley’ in her teenage years with all-new emotions taking control of her mind. The film is directed by Kelsey Mann and the voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith amongst others.

Inside Out 2 opens in Indian Theatres on June 14.