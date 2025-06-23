Bollywood’s Cop Game Got Fiercer As Mona Singh Joins List Of Iconic Cop Characters

From whistle-worthy action to emotionally charged intensity, the Indian screen has given us some unforgettable police officers characters who go beyond the badge to deliver performances that linger long after the credits roll. Whether it’s justice, vulnerability, or sheer screen presence, these cops have earned their cult following. And now, as Mona Singh gears up to join this list with Kohrra S2 and Mistry, as we look back at five of the best, and one thrilling new entry!

Ajay Devgn – Singham





Roaring onto screens with the iconic Singham, Ajay Devgn gave us a cop who’s equal parts power and punchline. His portrayal of Bajirao Singham isn’t just about high-octane action it’s about integrity, discipline, and a raw, commanding presence that redefined the masala cop hero for a new generation.



Tabu – Drishyam





As IG Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam, Tabu brought quiet intensity, complexity, and a moral conflict that made her performance unforgettable. She wasn’t just playing a cop she embodied one torn between duty and desperation, with a presence that balanced poise and power.



Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime





Shefali Shah’s Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime is the gold standard of what happens when craft meets courage. Her portrayal of a real-life police officer is a masterclass in restraint and leadership, commanding the screen with grace, grit, and emotional truth.



Rani Mukerji – Mardaani





In Mardaani and Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji’s Shivani Shivaji Roy took on predators and patriarchy with fierce resolve. With steely eyes and a relentless drive for justice, Rani created a cop we root for not just because she’s tough but because she’s unshakably human.



Mona Singh – Kohrra S2 & Mistry



