Cricketer YuzvendraChahal seeks Baba Nirala aka Bobby Deol’sblessings to become an opening batsman in a hilarious crossover for Amazon MX Player’s series - Aashram S3 Part 2

What happens when India’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal steps into the world of Aashram?

Cricket meets the most unexpected innings in a rib-tickling crossover as Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, takes things up a notch with the much-awaited Aashram S3 Part 2. Known for his bowling abilities and off-field banter with fellow cricketers, Yuzi (as he’s fondly called) now finds himself seeking Baba Nirala’s divine intervention — and the outcome is as unexpected as it is hilarious.

In the video, Chahal, fully padded up, with a helmet on and a cricket bat in hand, approaches the all-powerful Baba Nirala, pleading for his lifelong dream—to be an opener. As always, Baba grants his wish with his signature ‘Tathastu!’ But the twist? Instead of opening an inning, Chahal finds himself opening water bottles, tiffins, and even jammed doors for people. Realizing his unintended fate, he sighs, “Accha opener banadiya Baba.” Meanwhile, Baba Nirala, in his enigmatic style, declares, "Baba keaashram se koi bhikhaalihaathnahijata."

Speaking about his unexpected ‘opening’ role, YuzvendraChahal highlighted, "As a cricketer, I’ve faced plenty of challenges on the field, but this ‘Aashram’ twist was a whole new experience. I’ve joked around quite often of being an opening batsman and with Baba Nirala’s blessings, let’s see what transpires."

With Baba Nirala's divine powers at play, anything can happen, and Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is full of more unexpected surprises.

Check out the quirky video here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ILlmIUimQWM