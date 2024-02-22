Indian Cricketer's Tollywood Dreams

Popular cricketer Sreesanth who is working in movies these days, expressed his interest to work with superstar NTR in a big ticket film.

Sreesanth recalled NTR complimenting his dancing skills. "He appreciated my dancing skills and i would love to work with him if given an opportunity," says Sreeshanth who was in Hyderabad for an event. He also added that he would love to do a Telugu film anytime soon.

No doubt, the popularity of scion of Nandamuri family is soaring by the day after the release of RRR. He is hailed as a global star now and commands a huge fan base worldwide.

Recently, cricketer Mohammed Shami expressed his admiration for NTR and now, another former cricketer has opened up about NTR.

Former Team India bowler Sreesanth, who also took a leap into acting, opened up about his admiration for NTR. He interacted with the media, and he recalled an incident when he met NTR.

Sreeshanth was seen in films like Aksar 2 and Kaathuvaakule Rendu Kadhal with Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.