Guntur Kaaram Song on Indian Bowler R Ashwin's Playlist

Interestingly, the chartbuster ‘Kurichi Madatha Petti’ from ‘Guntur Kaaram’ has received appreciation from unknown quarters. After fans and the general audience, the racy number has impressed Indian cricketer and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too. In a recent interaction, Ashwin lauded the song. He mentioned the song which has become a big hit, and also heaped praises on Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela for their dancing.













He urged people who missed it, to check it out on YouTube. Besides praising Sreeleela’s dancing, he described Mahesh Babu as an extraordinary dancer.

Guntur Kaaram was released during Sankranthi this year and received mixed reviews. However, the film's Kurchi Madatha Petti song has become a rage. The racy dance of Sree Leela and Mahesh has gone viral and rocked musical charts.

Ashwin also suggested the song could give the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The video of Ashwin’s remarks has since gone viral on social media, garnering fans and enthusiasts’ attention.

Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin reached the Hall of Fame by completing 100 test matches.