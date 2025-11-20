Cricket Meets Melody: Smriti Mandhana to Marry Composer Palash Muchhal
When a music composer and a cricketing queen come together, every corner sings — and Palash Muchhal’s house is already in celebration.
Cricket and melody will come together in marriage as Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is all set to wed music composer Palash Muchhal. The excitement is appreciable, with Muchhal's home in Indore beautifully decked up with lights, signalling the start of a joyous union that has captured fans from both worlds.
Fresh from India's triumph in the ICC Women's World Cup, Team India is getting ready for the big day, joining hands off the field to honour one of their own. Players like Harmanpreet Kaur have shown eagerness to celebrate alongside their teammates, making the wedding not only a personal milestone but a team affair.
The couple reportedly started dating in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram-official in July 2024. In October 2025, Muchhal gave a shy confirmation at an event in Indore, saying, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore … that’s all I want to say.” It was a subtle yet meaningful acknowledgement of their next chapter.
Their love story is dotted with sweet gestures. Muchhal, visibly a proud partner, recently posted pictures of India's World Cup win, featuring Smriti, the trophy, and his arm bearing a tattoo that reads "SM18", a tribute to her initials and jersey number. These posts struck a chord on social media, reflecting a bond built on mutual respect, pride, and joy.
Adding to the wedding buzz, a card with the bride and groom's names has gone viral. While fans have been rejoicing, speculation remains rife over its authenticity, with neither Muchhal nor Madhan confirmed, but the anticipation is real.
Although the wedding venue for the couple has not been officially confirmed, there are reports that it may be in Sangli, Maharashtra, Smriti's hometown, with celebrations scheduled to start around November 20, 2025.
It is more than a wedding for them-a celebration of histories shared, family ties, and the seamless blending of music and sport. As lights sparkle at Muchhal’s home and Team India gets ready to celebrate off the pitch, one thing is crystal clear: this is more than just a wedding. It’s a harmonious tribute to love, victory, and the beautiful melody of two lives coming together in sweet matrimony.
The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, Interning at Deccan Chronicle.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
