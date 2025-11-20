Cricket Meets Melody: Smriti Mandhana to Marry Composer Palash Muchhal

Fresh from India's triumph in the ICC Women's World Cup, Team India is getting ready for the big day, joining hands off the field to honour one of their own. Players like Harmanpreet Kaur have shown eagerness to celebrate alongside their teammates, making the wedding not only a personal milestone but a team affair.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram-official in July 2024. In October 2025, Muchhal gave a shy confirmation at an event in Indore, saying, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore … that’s all I want to say.” It was a subtle yet meaningful acknowledgement of their next chapter.

Their love story is dotted with sweet gestures. Muchhal, visibly a proud partner, recently posted pictures of India's World Cup win, featuring Smriti, the trophy, and his arm bearing a tattoo that reads "SM18", a tribute to her initials and jersey number. These posts struck a chord on social media, reflecting a bond built on mutual respect, pride, and joy.