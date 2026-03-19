Cricket and Cinema Crossover: Tilak Varma Meets Ram Charan on ‘Peddi’ Sets

Ram Charan’s much-awaited pan-India sports drama Peddi is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on April 30, and the film’s buzz has grown stronger with a special visit from Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, a member of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team.



Basking in India’s global triumph, Tilak Varma dropped by the Peddi shooting location, turning a routine filming day into a celebratory occasion. The young cricketer was warmly received by the team and spent time exploring the sets, even witnessing some of the film’s intense sports sequences being shot.



Sources say Tilak was highly impressed not only by the scale of the action but also by the emotional depth in the scenes. His positive reaction has reportedly boosted the team’s confidence, reinforcing their belief that Peddi will deliver a compelling sports drama rooted in authenticity, grit, and strong human emotions.



The film is currently progressing through its final schedule and post-production work at a brisk pace. Adding to the excitement, its musical promotions are already gaining traction. The two songs, “Chikiri Chikiri” and “Rai Rai Raa Raa,” composed by AR Rahman, have received an encouraging response from audiences.



Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu, and Boman Irani in key roles.



Interestingly, Tilak Varma had earlier visited the sets of Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu, where he interacted with megastar Chiranjeevi, director Anil Ravipudi, and the team, making his recent appearance on Peddi sets another exciting crossover moment between cricket and cinema.

