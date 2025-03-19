Court Movie Strikes a Rs 8 Crore OTT Deal

After creating a strong impact at the Telugu box office, Court: State Vs A Nobody has now secured a lucrative OTT deal with Netflix. According to sources, the film has been sold for Rs 8 crore, making it one of the highest OTT deals for a concept-driven Telugu film in recent times.





“Nani’s production house brand value has undoubtedly played a significant role in the film’s strong reception, both in theatres and on streaming platforms,” a source revealed.

The courtroom drama, headlined by Priyadarshi, has already collected around Rs 9 crore net at the box office and continues to perform. While there has been a slight dip in collections in some areas, the film has successfully entered the profit zone, bringing substantial returns for its producers and distributors across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



Made on a modest budget of Rs 5 crore, Court has now raked in over Rs 16 crore through theatrical and OTT deals. With satellite rights yet to be sold, Nani is expected to fetch an even higher revenue, further solidifying his reputation as a smart and strategic producer.



Nani continues to raise the bar as a filmmaker, proving that unique scripts can strike gold at the box office.