Court Movie OTT Release Date!

Natural Star Nani presented the film Court – State Vs. A Nobody, which was released in theaters on March 14th. It was directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh. The film garnered positive reviews from critics, fans, and movie buffs alike. In case you haven't watched the movie in theaters, then we have good news for you. Yes, what you read is right.



The buzz on social media suggests that Court is likely to be streaming on Netflix from the second week of this month (April). The courtroom drama will be available in five languages, namely, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet by the streaming platform.



Court – State Vs. A Nobody was produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema. The music is composed by Vijai Bulganin.



The film features Priyadarshi Pulikonda as a defence lawyer who believes that Harsh Roshan's character is innocent. Sridevi plays the purported victim whose uncle Mangapathi, played by Sivaji, tries to rig the court case. Dialogue King Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi have different roles. Harsha Vardhan's courtroom antics received critical applause.

