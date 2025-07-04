 Top
Court Movie Actress Sridevi Buys Swanky Car

DC Correspondent
4 July 2025 11:04 AM IST

Natural Star Nani presented the movie Court, which was a smash hit at the box office.

Actress Sridevi.

Natural Star Nani presented the movie Court, which was a smash hit at the box office. The film featured Sridevi, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Harsh Roshan in the lead roles. Sridevi played a crucial role in the film, and despite being a secondary lead, she became a sensation with Court. Her fan following on Instagram also doubled.

She recently bought a swanky car and shared it via Instagram stories, captioning it, "Filled with love and blessings #MGHector."

Here's the picture for you:




The swanky car's price is probably expected to be around Rs 25 lakhs.

On the career front, Sridevi reportedly has a couple of films in her kitty, thanks to the success of her last movie, Court.

