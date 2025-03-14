Court Had Noble Intentions but Falters in Execution

Director: Ram Jagadeesh

Rating: 2/5 stars

Young actor Nani deserves credit for backing a film that tackles social issues like caste discrimination and the misuse of the POCSO Act to protect the honor of influential families. Court- State Vs A Nobody attempts to highlight a different form of honor killing, but its predictable screenplay hampers its impact. While the second half picks up momentum, it struggles to maintain the tension required for a compelling legal drama.

Comedy star Priyadarshi, in the role of a defense lawyer, lacks the gravitas to pull off a high-stakes courtroom battle in the vein of Suriya in Jai Bhim. Meanwhile, veteran actor Sivaji shines as the antagonist, portraying Mangapathi, a man determined to uphold caste-based discrimination at any cost.

Director Ram Jagadeesh chooses an important and sensitive subject for his debut, showing promise in addressing relatable social issues with strong emotional beats. However, he falls short in crafting a gripping courtroom drama, struggling to deliver a thrilling legal showdown. While the film succeeds in conveying its core message, it lacks the depth and intensity needed to elevate the narrative.

Coming to the story, Chandu (Harsh Roshan), a 19-year-old working odd jobs, falls in love with Jaabili (Sridevi), a 17-year-old intermediate student from a respected family. Their relationship becomes a matter of pride for Jaabili’s uncle, Mangapathi (Sivaji), who takes drastic measures to separate them. Chandu is soon arrested and falsely accused of blackmail, sexual harassment, and a POCSO violation—an act meant to protect minors but now being used against him.

Enter Surya Teja (Priyadarshi), an associate lawyer who stumbles upon the case. Can he prove Chandu’s innocence against overwhelming odds?

The film raises pertinent questions about the rigidity of laws like the POCSO Act. While these laws are designed for protection, the Court questions whether they are always just, especially when an innocent young man is unfairly punished for being in love.

The performances are serviceable. Priyadarshi is earnest as an aspiring lawyer, while the chemistry between Harsh Roshan and Sridevi adds sincerity to the love story. However, Sivaji steals the show as the power-hungry, casteist antagonist, delivering a chilling performance.

Overall, Court is a film with noble intentions but is ultimately let down by its execution. It initiates an important conversation but fails to leave a lasting impact.