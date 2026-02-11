Court Bars YouTuber CarryMinati From Making Defamatory Content About Karan Johar

Mumbai:A court has directed YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, from making "defamatory, vulgar, and abusive" content about filmmaker Karan Johar.



It also asked social media platforms to take down Nagar's existing videos targeting the filmmaker.

Civil judge P G Bhosale on Monday passed the interim order in a suit filed by Johar against Nagar.



Besides the YouTuber, several other parties including his manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd and, Google and Meta have been named as defendants in the suit.



Johar, represented by DSK Legal, filed the suit claiming that certain videos circulating on social media sought to ridicule him and damage his reputation and goodwill "painstakingly built over decades."



He also sought a temporary injunction to restrain Nagar and his associates from making and uploading such videos.

The YouTuber's lawyer submitted that he had already deleted the videos and other material in question and hence, there was no cause of action left.



The civil judge, after hearing all the sides, held that "prima facie it appears that the defendant no 1 and 2 (Nagar and Char) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff", and passed the temporary injunction. It also asked Meta platform to take down the videos.