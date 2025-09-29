Controll Trailer: Thakur Anoop Singh Leads as an Army Officer Against Rohit Roy’s Hi-Tech Villainy

The trailer of upcoming cyber-crime thriller Controll, starring Thakur Anoop Singh and Rohit Roy, has finally dropped. Inspired by real incidents and the alarming surge in digital fraud, the film is set to hit theatres on October 10, 2025.

The trailer plunges viewers into the dark world of digital scams, with Thakur Anoop Singh portraying an army officer and Rohit Roy taking on a never-seen-before antagonist role. The intense visuals and riveting performances hint at a high-stakes clash between truth and deception. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Siddharth Banerjee, and more.



Rohit Roy shared his thoughts, saying, “In today’s age of AI misuse and data theft, this film and my character couldn’t have come at a better time. As the antagonist, I represent the current scenario of digital malpractices. And just like in the film, we must unite globally to fight this menace.”



Speaking about his role, Thakur Anoop Singh said, “This film was with Shri Jayantilal Gada Sir, and full credit goes to him. The script was ready, and he felt I was the perfect fit for Major Abhimanyu Shastri. When he narrated the story, I instantly connected—it was about a scam but also layered with emotions, strong relationships, and depth. I knew I could bring the character alive, and Sir shared that belief. All credit truly goes to him.”

Directed by Safdar Abbas and produced by Dhaval Gada and Abhay Sinha, Controll is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), a banner renowned for impactful storytelling. With the striking tagline “Your Data is Their Weapon,” the film promises a gripping, timely, and thought-provoking cinematic experience.