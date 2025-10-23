Contestant Exiting Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is currently airing, and some housemates—specifically Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana, and Thanuja—are grabbing the headlines. The show's fans are rooting for their favorite contestants.



Recently, Ayesha Zeenath made a wild card entry into the house. Rumors are circulating that Ayesha is likely to leave the house due to health issues.



If Ayesha does walk out, the show's organizers might announce no elimination this week since she is stepping out for personal reasons.



The show's fans are urging the makers to bring Bharani, who was eliminated last week, back to the show.



Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, Sanjana, Divya Nikhita, Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdary, Srinivas Sai, and Ramya Moksha have been nominated for this week's elimination.

