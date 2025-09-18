Content, Not Big Stars, Driving Audiences to Theatres: Prasanna Kumar

The Telugu film industry has seen a refreshing shift in audience tastes over the last two months, with content-driven films drawing crowds to theatres instead of big star vehicles. According to T. Prasanna Kumar, Treasurer of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, this revival is directly linked to affordable ticket prices.

“From Malayalam import Kotha Lokah to the animated devotional Mahaveer Narasimha and even Hollywood anime Demon Slayer, Telugu audiences have shown they are open to diverse cinema. Collectively, such films have grossed over ₹65 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Prasanna Kumar noted.

He emphasized that affordable ticketing is the key: “Chennai caps multiplex prices below ₹180, Karnataka below ₹200. Telugu filmmakers should also realize that affordable tickets drive bigger turnouts and higher revenues, rather than restricting numbers with inflated prices.”

Recent small and mid-range films such as Little Hearts and Mirai together raked in nearly ₹50 crore, showcasing the rise of young talent. “Mouli of Little Hearts, Teja Sajja with Mirai, and even Manchu Manoj—making a comeback after nine years—are getting new opportunities. Directors too are bagging big projects, which could reshape Telugu cinema,” he observed.

Prasanna Kumar drew parallels with yesteryear legends like NTR, ANR, and Krishna, who built their stardom on massive footfalls rather than high ticket rates. “In their era, tickets cost just ₹1, yet a crore people would watch their films, resulting in blockbusters. That formula sustained over 3,000 theatres across the Telugu states. Now we are down to 1,500. To prevent further decline, we must prioritize footfalls over pricing,” he concluded.