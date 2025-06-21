Content is Key: Abhignya Vuthaluru on Viraatapalem, Superstitions and Storytelling

Actor Abhignya Vuthaluru is buzzing with excitement ahead of the release of her upcoming web series Viraatapalem on ZEE5 on June 27.

The thriller OTT series marks a new chapter in her career, her debut into thriller genre.

Set in a superstitious village riddled with mysterious deaths, the series follows Meena, a gutsy young constable unraveling local myths and deep-rooted secrets. In the intriguing trailer, it shows all the women, who are married in the village die soon-after, constable Meena gets married to uncover the truth, we must wait till 27th to find out more!

In an exclusive telephonic-interview with Deccan Chronicle, Abhignya opened up on lot of fun questions.

Here are some excerpts:

“One of my fondest off-camera memories was seeing a poster of Vijaya Shanti during a shoot,” she recalled. “My father looked at it and said, ‘You should also play such powerful roles.’ That moment stayed with me, and now I’m playing a cop. Life's a full circle.”

Raised in Delhi but from a Telugu background, Abhignya’s journey has been shaped by contrasting cultures. “I didn’t travel much as a child, but after my Master’s, I began exploring new places. Travel has changed me, I travel not only to unwind from work but also to bring everything I learnt in my journey into my acting,” she said.

Having previously worked in rom-coms and dramas for platforms like Aha and Disney+ Hotstar, 'Viraatapalem' is her foray into the thriller space. She also has a new project lined up with ETV Win titled Melbourne Panchayati. “I want to challenge myself with different roles and genres. 'explore and evolve',” she added.

Despite having more than 200k following on Instagram, Abhignya believes that social media following alone doesn’t guarantee success nor bring roles. “It’s a great add-on, but the real value lies in the skill set and 'content is king'. Audiences connect with strong storytelling,” she stressed.

The series, which tackles superstition, reminded her of her own experiences with stigma. “I’ve faced some absurd superstitions, like being confined to a room during my periods. Even now, I avoid wearing black on important days; it feels like bad luck,” she said, laughing.

Comparing herself with the character in the series -- Meena, she said, “Like her, I can’t tolerate injustice. I’m blunt and I speak up in whatever capacity.”

When she’s not acting or travelling, she’s watching. But with a twist. “I only download OTT apps after I work with them. So currently I have Aha, ETV Win, Hotstar and ZEE5. I’m hoping to add Netflix soon.”

"My favorite Telugu movies are Mahanati and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2," she concluded.