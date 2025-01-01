Content Films Like 'Sankarabharanam' Tough Today: Raj Kandukuri

Popular producer Raj Kandukuri, known for his National Award-winning film Pellichoopulu, believes that creating content-driven movies like Sankarabharanam is a challenge in today's Telugu cinema. The breezy entertainer Pellichoopulu not only launched Vijay Devarakonda’s career but also set a benchmark for small-budget films. However, Kandukuri laments, “Those were different times. Today, good content is slowly disappearing from Telugu movies. Films like Sankarabharanam that inspired classical music learning or Sagara Sangamam that inspired classical dancing seem almost impossible now.”

Kandukuri points out that of the 200 Telugu movies made annually, over 100 are small-budget films, most of which struggle to recover costs due to weak theatrical runs and poor OTT deals. “The industry thrives on small films, but small film producers are not treated with respect. Gone are the days of making a film with Rs 1 crore. Now, even a small film costs Rs 3–4 crore. Without proper publicity, we barely get minimum openings, leading to zero occupancies in theatres and cancellation of shows,” he says.

Despite several delegations meeting Chief Ministers to address these challenges, Kandukuri feels the issues of small filmmakers remain unresolved. “We need more representation for small filmmakers. Our demand for a fifth show in theatres is still pending. We also seek cash subsidies and incentives to encourage content-driven films. While star-studded films like Kalki and Pushpa are making waves nationwide, we hope thematic films can also reach pan-India audiences—but for that, we need support,” he explains.

Kandukuri recalls that earlier governments provided cash subsidies for good films, which helped the industry flourish. “For example, a Rs 50 lakh subsidy could be offered for content-based films certified by a panel of officials and producers,” he suggests. Additionally, reducing location charges for small films—such as lower fees for shooting in parks, roads, and bridges—could save Rs 20–25 lakh per film. “Such measures would encourage more producers to invest in refreshing stories and raise the bar for Telugu cinema,” he adds.

As a member of the recent national jury, Kandukuri observed that Telugu films lag behind Malayalam and Bengali movies in terms of innovative storytelling. “We are overly reliant on commercial movies, while thematic films are neglected. There’s no shortage of talent in Tollywood, but producers are hesitant to invest in unique ideas. To compete with other languages, we need government support to show that Telugu cinema is second to none,” he says.

While small films like Committee Kurollu and Aay have performed well recently, Kandukuri emphasises that success stories are rare. “Only a handful of small films have succeeded, while more than 60 have crashed at the box office, leaving small producers in dire straits,” he concludes.